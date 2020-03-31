'Be Safe, Be Responsible' Urges Vasundhara Raje; Says No To COVID-19 April Fool Jokes

As India continues its fight against Coronavirus, Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje urged everyone to not spread rumours over the disease under the guise of April Fools' Day. This statement from Raje comes as India reported 1,251 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as on March 31. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most COVID-19 cases in the country.

April Fool's Day is marked on April 1 and people often take this day to crack jokes and play tricks to fool others. However, noting the struggles in dealing with accurate information about Coronavirus on social media, Raje took to Twitter and appealed citizens to not spread jokes and rumour, stating that the repercussions could be disastrous.

Tomorrow is April 1st and I’ve come across some #AprilFoolsDay messages & posts on social media/WhatsApp related to #Covid19. I urge you to say no to such jokes & messages. Don’t spread rumours. It could be disastrous.

Be safe. Be responsible.#IndiaFightsCorona — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 31, 2020

Google scraps April Fool's Day plans this year

Google has reportedly announced that it is cancelling its 2020 April Fool's Day plans due to Coronavirus pandemic in an email obtained by a news media outlet. It declared that there wouldn’t be any pranks in view of helping those battling with the crisis with accurate information, and paying tribute to the many lives lost to the COVID-19 disease. The management encouraged the staff to refrain from jokes in an email amid the time of hardships, as per the media report.

A public relations expert at Google was quoted as saying that April Fool’s Day pranks might be viewed as insensitive in such challenging times when the health professionals were exhausted at their capacity. There were deaths and devastation from the novel Coronavirus, he added.

At the time, when the public was desperately looking for information on the virus, health, and wellbeing, any attempt at jokes can result in misleading people and damage the brand’s reputation, the PR expert reportedly said.

The Coronavirus Pandemic

As of date, India has reported over 1,200 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, around 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar, apart from barring all incoming international flights. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.

At present, there are around 786,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,830 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,660 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh people infected with the virus.

