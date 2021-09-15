'Beacon Of Hope': Nitin Gadkari Extends Greetings On World Democracy Day

Marking the International Day of Democracy, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday extended his greetings to the world. Committing towards liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity, Gadkari hoped for standing as an inspiration for the world.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Committed to liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity, we stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world. Happy International Day of Democracy. #WorldDemocracyDay."

Committed to liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity, we stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world. Happy International Day of Democracy. #WorldDemocracyDay pic.twitter.com/iuuWJ1j93W — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 15, 2021



Many other Indian as well foreign diplomats and leaders extended their greetings to the world on World Democracy Day.

International Democracy day was first coined by the UN General Assembly on September 15, 2020. The day marks the celebration of democracy or the people’s government.

Launch of Sansad TV on World Democracy Day

Meanwhile, the day will also mark the launch of Parliament's Sansad TV on Wednesday at the main committee room of Parliament House Annexe. The launch ceremony will be held at 6 PM in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

As stated by a press release issued by the Prime Minister's office, the launch of the Sansad TV will merge both the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together in the same channel. After that, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV will be merged together under this new launch.

About Sansad TV

As a progressive and efficient initiative by the Centre, the Sansad TV has been framed in 2021 by amalgamating the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV. Not only it will broadcast the Upper and the Lower House programming, but will also broadcast matters identified with public issues and interests. According to plans, the channel will have around 35 provisioned subjects dependent on which the projects will be circulated. The channel will communicate content in both Hindi and English.

Aside from broadcasting the live procedures of the Lower House and the Upper House of Indian Parliament, Sansad Television is focused on impartially introducing the different features of the majority rule government. As a public telecaster, the station intends to bring individuals nearer to their chosen agents by making crafted parliamentary and authoritative collections of India available to everyone.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI/Shutterstock