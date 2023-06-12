Beast Of Political Violence Back In Bengal Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

Why you're reading this: The beast of political violence seems to have returned to Bengal ahead of the panchayat polls. A slew of violent episodes have been reported across the state recently beginning the day filing of nominations started on June 9. A Congress worker was shot dead in Murshidabad the same day. On June 12, a BJP MLA was attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Panchayat elections will be held in West Bengal on July 8.

3 things you need to know:

Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8; results will be announced on July 11.

The filing of nomination of the candidates began on June 9 and will continue till July 15.

BJP has demanded the deployment of security forces across the state for free and fair panchayat elections.

West Bengal poll violence

As of June 12, incidents of pre-poll violence have been come in from districts like South 24 Parganas and Murshidabad. A Congress worker named Phulchand Sheikh was shot dead in Murshidabad's Ratanpur village in an attack that the Congress party said was carried out by TMC members. The TMC, however, rejected the allegations and said that personal enmity was probably the motive behind the killing.

On June 10, BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) claimed that their candidates were prevented from submitting their papers by the TMC workers. One employee at the Block Development Office in South 24 Parganas district was also assaulted by a mob for allegedly distributing nomination papers to members of opposition parties.

Incidents of the clashes between TMC and opposition party workers were also reported from Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts.

The latest incident was reported on June 12 after BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami was targeted in Sonamukhi. He is said to have been attacked by a mob outside the nomination center in Sonamukhi. Another BJP leader, Locket Chatterjee was stopped by the Bengal police from entering the nomination center in Hooghly. In the video accessed by Republic, the MP from Hooghly was seen arguing with the police after her entry to the nomination center was blocked by the officers.

BJP slams Mamata for 'jungle raj'

BJP MP and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said there is 'jungle raj' in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee. He also called for the deployment of security forces across the state until the panchayat polls are over. West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also raised the demand in his letter to the State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha. "There is jungle raj in West Bengal. Deployment of Central forces and monitoring by the court is important for free and fair Panchayat elections in the state," Adhikari said.

While speaking about the recent attack on the BJP MLA, the party's Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar told Republic, “I have spoken to our MLA Dibakar Gharami, who was leading the candidates filing the nominations. The TMC goons attacked our candidates and escaped the area. This needs to stop as violence has no end. The retaliation will lead to cause harm to the atmosphere of the state ahead of the election.”

Priyanka Tibrewal, another BJP member told Republic that elections cannot take place peacefully in Bengal as the "sitting government is totally full of violence." Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said that "Mamata Didi's Bengal is burning" adding that violence in the state is the new normal.

TMC downplays violence

TMC leader Saugata Roy, on the other hand, downplayed the violence saying no major incidents have taken place. "So far only one person has died...only a few cases of clashes have taken place...It is not large-scale violence," the leader told ANI. He even said that the incidents are being exaggerated by the media and opposition parties.

Governor C V Ananda Bose, meanwhile, has warned that no violence will be tolerated in the state amid the preparations for the local body elections. His warning followed requests by various opposition party leaders who urged Bose to intervene and maintain law and order in the state.

The bloody history of panchayat polls in Bengal

Political violence in West Bengal, especially ahead of panchayat elections have a long history, going back to the time when the Communists ruled the state. The Trinamool Congress, which came to power in 2011, seems to have inherited the violence. In the 2018 panchayat elections, at least 13 people lost their lives in the violence that ensued. There were reports of explosions, attacks and ballot boxes being set on fire.