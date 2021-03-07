'Beat Up Govt Officials If They Don't Listen': Giriraj Singh's Advice To Begusarai Locals

Making a controversial remark, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday advised the people of his Begusarai constituency in Bihar to "beat up officials with bamboo sticks" who appear insensitive to their concerns.

Addressing a function organised by an agriculture institute there, the animal husbandry minister said he frequently receives complaints from common citizens that government officials often pay little heed to their grievances.

"I say to them, why do you come to me for such small things. MPs, MLAs, village mukhiyas, DMs, SDMs, BDOs... these are all under obligation to serve the people. If they do not listen to you, pick up a bamboo stick with both hands and give a crushing blow on their head," said Singh.

READ | Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh Answers As Rahul Gandhi Insists Ministry Doesn't Exist

READ | RJD outraged as Giriraj Singh trolls Rahul Gandhi in Italian; wants him made India's envoy

'Giriraj will throw his weight behind you': Fisheries Min

"If even that does not work, then Giriraj shall throw his weight behind you," he said, evoking applause from the crowds even as dignitaries sharing the dais squirmed in their seats.

#WATCH | If someone (any government official) doesn't listen to your grievances, hit them with a bamboo stick. Neither we ask them to do any illegitimate job, nor will we tolerate illegitimate 'nanga nritya' by any official: Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Wxc6TlHiYC — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

A BJP leader in the Bihar capital said, "Giriaj Singh is a mass leader who has to be responsive towards public anger. We should take his statement figuratively, not literally."

READ | Rahul Gandhi's 'hum Do Humare Do' Jibe Gets BJP Guessing; Giriraj Singh Suggests Vadras

READ | Kailash Vijayvargiya Confirms Mithun's Entry To BJP Today; Says 'he Wishes To Uplift Poor'

(With agency inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.