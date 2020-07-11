'Because He Was Brahmin:' Congress MP Communalises Vikas Dubey's Encounter

Following the encounter of Vikas Dubey, Congress MP Husain Dalwai has remarked that only because the gangster was a 'Brahmin' that there is a nationwide stir about it. He stated that till date only 'Muslims and Dalits have been killed' in major encounters. The Congress MP has also expressed that as a consequence of the encounter, Yogi Adityanath will have to step down as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Dalwai said, "This is completely wrong. Till date, only Muslims and Dalits have been killed in encounters. For the first time, a Brahmin has been killed in an encounter, which is why there is a nationwide uproar. Because of this Yogi Adityanath will have to step down as CM."

READ | Vikas Dubey's Encounter: Subramanian Swamy Breaks Silence; Fires Question At Congress

Vikas Dubey shot dead

Just a day after his arrest in Madhya Pradesh, gangster Vikas Dubey was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF and was on his way back to Kanpur. However, the history-sheeter was gunned down by the police on the way as he attempted to flee after the car turned turtle. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

READ | Activist Nutan Thakur Demands Probe In Vikas Dubey's Encounter; Writes To NHRC

Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident. The note then stated that Dubey attempted to flee as 4 policemen were injured and snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel.

READ | Vikas Dubey Encounter: 2 Close Aides Of Gangster Arrested By Maharashtra ATS In Thane

Apart from having 60 cases registered against him, Vikas Dubey was also involved in the murder of 8 policemen who had approached to arrest him. The encounter had happened on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. Dubey and his associates fired on the police team that had reached his hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables were killed. Two criminals were also killed in the encounter, however, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

READ | ED To Register Money Laundering Case Against Vikas Dubey's Family, Associates