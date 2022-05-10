'Becho Janata Ki Property': KTR Coins New Name For BJP; Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi-led Union government, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the rising prices of domestic LPG cylinders and fuel. Telangana Minister's remark came during the #AskKTR session on Twitter on Sunday where he was responding to the queries asked by the users over the hike in prices of petroleum products and cooking gas. The Telangana Urban Development Minister also lambasted the BJP over disinvestment and called the party's name stands for "Becho Janata ki Property". In his 90 minutes long session, he also talked about politics, governance, and other issues.

KTR Slams Modi govt over fuel price hike

While replying to a Twitterati who said "LPG Cylinder rate in 2014 was Rs 410 and now it costs Rs 1,000. We used to get two cylinders in 2014 with the present rate in 2022. What is your message to the people of this country?? He responded Welcome to Achhe Din and said Modi Hai Tho Mumkin Hai (everything is possible if Modi is there).

In yet another tweet, when a user asked him about the Petrol, Diesel prices crossed Rs 100 and Cooking gas crossed Rs.1000 milestones in Indian history. He sarcastically replied that 'Modi Ji is unstoppable' and is going to make sure that India will become No.1

Modi Ji is unstoppable. He is going to make sure we are the No 1 in the world 👍 https://t.co/jvlpWaYYW5 — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 8, 2022

KTR responds to PM Modi over fuel prices; 'Centre is looting State with Cess'

Earlier this month, KT Rama Rao responded to PM Modi’s denunciation of the state for not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel with sharp jibes targetting the Central government. He claimed that the state never hiked the tax slab since 2014 in the first place, unlike the Centre. KTR alleged that the Centre is looting the Telangana government by taking 11.4% from the state in the name of cess, adding that the state only gets 29.6% out of 41% share because of the centre’s cess imposition.

“Fuel prices have shot up because of NDA Central govt. Name-calling states for not reducing VAT even though we never increased it." "Is this the cooperative federalism you're talking about Narendra Modi Ji? Telangana hasn't increased VAT on fuel since 2014 & rounded off only once,” he asked. He further alleged that the 'Centre resorted to name-calling states for not slashing VAT, even when they never increased it.'

We don't get 41% of our rightful share because of the Cess imposed by your govt



In the form of Cess you are looting 11.4% from the state & we are getting only 29.6% for FY23



Please scrap Cess so we can give Petrol at ₹70 & Diesel at ₹60 all over India



One Nation - One Price? — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 27, 2022

(Image: KALVAKUNTLA TARAKA RAMA RAO/KTR/PTI)