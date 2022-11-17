Before ED Grilling, CM Hemant Soren Alleges 'summons A Ploy To Destabilise Jharkhand Govt'

Ahead of his appearance before the ED on Thursday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren alleged that the central agency's summons is a part of the ploy to destabilise his government. Addressing a press conference, he denied the allegations levelled in the illegal mining case and accused BJP of hatching a conspiracy. He also came down heavily on Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais for not taking a call on the Election Commission's opinion in the mining lease case resulting in political instability in the state. Meanwhile, JMM supporters and gathered outside his Ranchi residence in protest against the ED summons.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remarked, "Today, I have to go to the ED office as I have been issued summons in connection with the illegal mining probe. I sent a letter to the ED in this regard saying that the talk about Rs.1000 crore scam from the Sahebganj district is very unfortunate. Even in the entire state, Rs.1000 crore is not earned per year through mining. The basis for the claim is beyond comprehension."

He added, "Today, I am holding a constitutional post. The way summons is being issued, it seems that we are the persons who want to flee the country. In my country's history, I don't think apart from businessmen, a leader of any political party has fled the country. Because of this action, suspicion arises in the state. This can be a ploy to destabilise the government. The opposition has been busy trying to topple the government since the time our government was formed."

"The Election Commission has given its opinion to the Governor months ago. But the Governor hasn't opened the envelope till now. I feel that even he is waiting for an opportune time. You have heard that the Governor has sought a second opinion from the Election Commission. This is completely unconstitutional. When we sought information about the EC, we got to know the Governor hasn't demanded a second opinion," the JMM leader said, hinting that the Governor is aiding the party which is hatching the conspiracy.

ED summons

While the Jharkhand CM was asked to appear before the ED on November 3, he skipped the summons citing his pre-scheduled programmes. The central agency has already arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra in this case. It has also carried out multiple searches across the country in this case during the last few months. In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates- Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs.1000 crore. While he sought to advance the summons to November 16, the ED turned down his request.