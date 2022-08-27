Before Ghulam Nabi Azad, Here Are 5 Other Key Leaders Who Dumped Congress In 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from Congress on Friday sent shockwaves in the Grand Old Party after he launched a no-holds-barred attack on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Observing that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013, Azad lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined. He also claimed that Sonia Gandhi is a nominal figurehead with the real power being exercised by her son and dubbed the intra-party election process a "sham". Before Azad, multiple key leaders quit Congress in 2022.

Here are 5 key leaders who dumped Congress this year:

RPN Singh- Born on April 25, 1964, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh belongs to an erstwhile royal family and served in various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party, including the post of AICC secretary. After being elected from from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. However, he faced a setback by losing successive General Elections in 2014 and 2019 from Kushinagar. He joined BJP on January 25, a few months before the Uttar Pradesh election.

RPN Singh, who quit Congress & joined BJP today, met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/S71FCjh1nF — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Ashwani Kumar- In another blow for Congress before the Assembly polls, senior leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party on February 15. A senior advocate at the Supreme Court, Ashwani Kumar has also served as the Additional Solicitor General of India. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2016. Addressing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Kumar stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold.

My letter to, AICC President, Mrs Sonia Gandhi Ji pic.twitter.com/Ug8Ruxwkki — Dr Ashwani Kumar (@DrAshwani_Kumar) February 15, 2022

Sunil Jakhar - In the wake of Congress' humiliating defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls, Sunil Jakhar quit the party on May 14. The son of longest-serving Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar, he is a 3-time MLA and one-time MP who served as the president of Punjab Congress from 2017 to 2021. After he made his grievances about the party public on multiple occasions, he was sent a showcause notice on April 11 to which he refused to reply on a matter of principle. On May 19, he joined BJP in the presence of JP Nadda.

