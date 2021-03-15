Before Kerala Polls, Fresh Revolt In Congress Over Irikkur Seat; Kannur UDF Chief To Quit

After Congress decided to nominate Sajeev Joseph in Kannur's Irikkur against the wishes of the 'A' group members, yet another round of infighting has begun in the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly Elections. Kannur UDF chairman PT Mathew plans to resign along with five KPCC secretaries, sources said. The 140-seat Kerala Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

We won't accept Sajeev Joseph: 'A' Group

This came after the members of group 'A' held an overnight protest in front of the party’s block committee office at Sreekandapuram, as the party didn't consider their choice of candidate Sony Sebastian. The protesting group argued against the decision to give the seat to Joseph- a nominee of KC Venugopal and held a banner outside their tents continue that read "we won't accept Sajeev Joseph". On Sunday, the party leadership ignored the protests and named Joseph as its candidate from the constituency.

This decision has now resulted in the resignation of Kannur UDF chairman PT Mathew along with five KPCC secretaries, over 20 DCC office bearers and several other heads of the local party units have also threatened to resign. Mathew said that 'A' group members used to contest from Irikkur and Peravoor. Now that the tradition has been broken, a section of party members feels they are being ignored and it is their responsibility to stand with them. All 'A' group leaders have informed the leadership regarding their resignation.

Dissent over Kerala Congress candidate list

Amid protests from various factions of Congress, state president Mullappally Ramachandran announced the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Top names include - Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Padmaja Venugopal, and Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. The list which saw several older leaders being dropped indicates a 'generational shift as wanted by Rahul Gandhi', said Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subash on Sunday tonsured her head outside the party office in Thiruvananthapuram after being denied a ticket. "I removed my hair for women's justice. I am not leaving the party. I will resign from my post as Kerala Mahila Congress chief. I have even spoken to the high command," she said.

Kerala Election Date announced

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election dates for Kerala. The state's election shall be conducted in one phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

Date of polling- April 6

