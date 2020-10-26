Before Polls, Tejashwi Targets CM Nitish On Bihar's Economy; Inflation & Onions In Tow

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and levelled corruption allegations against him during a recent political rally in Rohtas district.

Giving a fiery speech to his supporters on Monday, Yadav alleged that the JDU government has indulged in several scams including the scholarship funds and disaster relief funds. He said there was no record of money spent during times of natural disaster in the state.

The Mahagathbanhan's Chief Ministerial candidate claimed that there was corruption at every level in Bihar and that no work would be done without bribing the government employee, be it a police officer or any other public servant.

Tejashwi Yadav also raked up the issue of inflation, stating that the price of onions was rising markedly and held the BJP responsible for the same. Unemployment, poverty, GDP were among other issues that were raised by the RJD leader during the rally.

"There is no employment and inflation has reached its peak. Small businessmen and traders have reduced and poverty has increased in Bihar. Petrol, diesel is getting expensive and so is the case with onions. The country's GDP has gone to minus," he said.

With less than two days to go for election day, the rival parties have launched several attacks on each other in the race to attain power in Bihar.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

