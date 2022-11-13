Before The Tower Stunt, AAP Councilor Had Cleaned A Drain 'to Impress The Senior Leaders'

AAP councilor Haseeb-ul-Hasan made headlines today after climbing the transmission tower in Delhi's Shastri Park area after being denied a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections, scheduled for December 4. This wasn't the first time that Haseeb-ul-Hasan performed such stunts to impress the party leaders. Earlier in March, he recreated the famous movie scene from 'Nayak' by jumping into a drain to clean it. Interestingly, after the 'flopped' stunt, he was later seen taking a milk bath as well in front of the cameras and the public.

Performing a bizarre act, the former AAP counsellor jumped into an overflowing sewage drain in Shastri Park to clean it up. In the video that had gone viral on social media, Haseeb-ul-Hasan was seen standing chest-deep in the drain using a rake to remove the floating debris.

In the viral video, his supporters were seen standing on the ground, handing him various pieces of equipment. However, this was not the end. Soon after the clean-up, Hasan's supporters even poured milk on him to give him a bath in front of the cameras and the public. The matter was also discussed in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to the media while he was inside the drain, he accused the BJP MLA of not putting the issue of uncleaned drains in front of the higher authorities. He further stated that nothing has been done for the people of the area and therefore, he had to take the initiative.

Earlier in the day, the AAP councilor created a high-voltage drama by climbing a transmission tower in Delhi's Shastri Park after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming MCD polls. The AAP councilor performed this stunt when he saw that his name was missing from the second list of AAP candidates for MCD polls.

MCD polls on Dec 4

According to the Election Commission of India, polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the votes will be counted on December 7.

AAP on Saturday announced the second of 117 candidates for the upcoming Delhi MCD polls. The party had earlier released the first list of 134 candidates. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the Delhi civic polls.