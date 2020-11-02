Before UP By-polls, Mayawati Says She's Willing To Support Anyone Including BJP To Beat SP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has stepped up her attack against Samajwadi Party. The BSP chief on Monday has also stated that her party will extend support to BJP or any other party to defeat SP in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, seven state assembly seats will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10.

READ: UP Minister Slams Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav; Alleges That Duo 'looted' People When In Power

'SP's anti-Dalit actions'

During a press briefing, Mayawati also urged voters to vote for the 'right' party for a strong democracy. In addition, she also asserted that ahead of elections, opposition parties will engage in politics and attempt to confuse the people and her own party-mates could fall for it. Denying any alliance with the BJP in Bihar, Mayawati has similarly not announced a formal coalition with the BJP. However, she has maintained that her party is open to support the BJP in UP by-polls to defeat Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for their 'anti-Dalit actions'.

If needed, BSP will support BJP or any other party to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming MLC elections in the state. We have taken this decision to show our firm stand against SP's anti-Dalit actions: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/NEKBN2tL8D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2020

READ: Mayawati Asks Voters To Send Message To Rivals, Cast Ballot In Favour Of BSP In Bypolls

Earlier on Sunday, Mayawati had similarly urged voters to vote for her party candidates in the November 3 assembly bypolls, and send a political message to rivals. "I appeal to the voters to make the BSP candidates successful, so that the right political message goes to the rivals, and it would be better," she said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, seven assembly seats will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLAs - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections, though that could easily change.

READ: Mayawati Slams SP, Terms Earlier Alliance As A 'big Mistake'; Hints At Coalition With BJP