Before WB Elections' End, Left Alleges TMC Candidate Ran Over Its Cadre; 1 Dead & 2 Hurt

In yet another instance of political violence witnessed in West Bengal, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker was killed in Murshidabad's Shahbazpur on Wednesday night, a day before West Bengal's last phase of polling. As per the CPM, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate allegedly ran his car over its party workers -- which killed one and two others were admitted to the Domkal hospital with serious injuries.

The Left alleged that last night that TMC candidates violated the code of conduct and were found campaigning for the polls despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) having banned roadshows & public meeting amid the COVID pandemic. A clash erupted when Left workers protested against them and the TMC candidate allegedly rammed 3 left workers with his car. Meanwhile, the TMC Candidate denied all the allegation and said that after investigation the truth will be proved by the police. However, the TMC has not officially reacted to the issue.

EC Bans Roadshows & Vehicle Rallies

The Election Commission banned roadshows and cycle, bike, and vehicle rallies and limited public meetings to a maximum of 500 persons for the West Bengal elections. Applicable from 7 pm on February 22. This order came after the Calcutta High Court pulled up the poll body for failing to effectively enforce COVID-19 guidelines in the state. On April 16 too, the EC had taken steps such as banning campaigning between 7 pm and 10 am and increasing the silence period to 72 hours after the HC called for strict implementation of the COVID-19 curbs.

COVID cases in West Bengal

As per the health department, West Bengal reported 17,207 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday-- the highest-single day spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552. The death toll climbed to 11,159 with 77 more fatalities which is also the maximum count during a day. The state now has 1,05,812 active cases, while 6,76,581 people have recovered from the disease,

West Bengal Assembly Elections

On Thursday morning voting began for the eighth and last phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. As many as 283 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray in the last phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 35 constituencies in four districts. The 35 constituencies are spread across four districts. An over 84.77 lakh electorate, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,860 polling stations.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)