'Beginning Of The End': Mamata Banerjee's Hard-hitting Response To BJP On Karnataka Defeat

In a hard-hitting response to the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) loss of power in its only southern perch, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, claimed that the Karnataka poll result is the beginning of BJP's fall in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

"I salute the people of Karnataka, all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Even Kumaraswamy did well. The Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming, and I think the BJP will lose both elections. This is the beginning of the end of 2024. Now, I don't think they (BJP) will cross even 100," said CM Mamata.

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElectionResults | "I salute the people of Karnataka, all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Even Kumaraswamy did well. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming, and I think BJP will lose both elections. This is the beginning of… pic.twitter.com/2CFrn8Sf7w — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

She further extended greetings to the people in Karnataka for their mandate in favour of the change, and remarked that "brute authoritarian and majoritarian" politics have been vanquished.

"My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change! majoritarian Brute authoritarian and politics is vanquished!! When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity; that is the moral of the story, a lesson for tomorrow," Banerjee tweeted.

Congress wins Karnataka Elections

As Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government in Karnataka and won 136 seats, political reactions are pouring in from all sides. The BJP bagged 65 seats, and the JDS (Janata Dal-Secular) won 19 seats. Two seats were gained by Independents, while one seat each was won by Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Bommai defeated his rivals in the Shiggaon constituency by a margin of 35,978 votes.

Responding to his party being ousted from power, he said, "I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for the Parliament elections."