Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Now I'm Beginning To Enjoy It: What Subramanian Swamy Said After National Herald Hearing

Politics

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed in connection with the National Herald case

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
National Herald

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja deferred the cross-examination of the BJP leader to March 21.

'Now, I am beginning to enjoy it...'

During the cross-examination, Swamy told the defence counsel, senior advocate RS Cheema, that he did not bring the complaint on Saturday and will bring it on the next date of hearing. Cheema asked Swamy if he was aware that 'Young India' (YI) was a company which was incorporated under Section 25 of Companies Act and has no entitlements to any divided or profits accruing to these companies and the same have to be spent exclusively for promoting the objects of the companies.

Swamy responded that he was aware of these facts. "It is incorrect to state that I maintained silence on the nature of Young Indian as it militates against the allegation of criminal misappropriation. It is incorrect to state that I intentionally described Young Indian as a privately owned company instead of giving its true nature," Swamy told the court.

After the hearing, Swamy took to Twitter and said that he is beginning to enjoy it because it "sharpens his memory" for a later trial.  

About National Herald case

Swamy is the complainant in the case in which senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused. The BJP lawmaker who filed the case in 2012 had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

READ | BJP slams 'Gandhi family jewel' National Herald's 'Pak SC' comparison

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda have been named in Swamy’s National Herald case. All of them have denied the allegations levelled against them.

READ | Subramanian Swamy on National Herald Case: Will prove my version on the basis of documents

On December 21, Subramanian Swamy had exuded confidence that he would be able to win the National Herald corruption case by producing supporting documents. Speaking to the media, Swamy said, "I am one of the complainants in the case. I will prove my version on the basis of the documents as there are no eyewitnesses in the case. I hope that in the month of April-May next, the court will able to decide whether to give punishment to the accused or not."

READ | Baba Ramdev on National Herald piece: 'Congress has shown its culture'

READ | Congress mouthpiece National Herald likens Ayodhya verdict to 'Pak SC'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
ABHISHEK SINGHVI SLAMS BUDGET 2020