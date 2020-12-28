Benagl BJP Appoints District Observers, Co-observers Ahead Of 2021 Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday appointed district observers and district co-observers for the party for the forthcoming legislative Assembly polls in the state. As per an official release, state BJP has appointed Sovan Chatterjee as the observer, while Debjit Sarkar has been appointed as convenor. Baisakhi Banerjee and Sankudeb Panda have been appointed as co-convenors of the party for the Kolkata zone. BJP has appointed Nirmal Karmakar as the co-observer of Rarh Banga Zone.

New appointees on loop

The party has also appointed Dipen Pramanik as the Cooch Behar district observer, Bhaskar Dey as Darjeeling district observer, Amitava Maitra as the South Dinajpur district observer, Manabendra Chakraborty as North Murshidabad district observer, Gopal Sarkar as North Nadia, Pradeep Banerjee as Basirhat district observer, and Manas Bhattacharya as North Kolkata district observer.

The district observer for Diamond Harbor will be Subhnarayan, for Jhargram it will be Swapan Paul, for Bardhaman district it will be Ramkrishna Paul, for Asansol district it will Ramkrishna Roy, while Arambag district will be observed by Debasish Mitra.

For the post of district co-observers, BJP appointed Sankar Chakraborty as co-observer for Maldah, Sandip Banerjee for South Nadia Falguni Patra for KNSD, Bijoy Ojha for South Kolkata, Gautam Roy for South 24 Pgs., Dinesh Pandey for Howrah Town, and Pradip Das for Howrah Gramin.

The West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. BJP has recently said that it will win 200 seats in the 294-strong House while ruling Trinamool Congress' (TMC) poll strategist Prashant Kishor voiced that he will quit politics if BJP is able to cross double digits. BJP has emerged as the main challenger for the ruling TMC in Bengal ahead of the assembly polls next year, has also kicked off booth level activities in the run-up to the 2021 polls.

(With ANI Inputs)

