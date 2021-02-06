Benami Funds & Drug Case: ED Alleges Anoop Muhammed Is Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Benami Partner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Bineesh Kodiyeri, the fourth accused in the money laundering case, and reiterated its allegation that he was the benami of Anoop Muhammed, the main accused in a drug trafficking case.

According to the ED, Bineesh, son of former CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had earned a huge sum of money laundered by investing in various businesses with the help of Anoop.

Bineesh, who has high-level contacts in the state government, took commissions from many, for getting various government contracts for them. However, the charge sheet does not mention whether Bineesh helped in securing contracts for others.

The charge sheet filed by the ED also mentions that two witnesses admitted to consuming cocaine with Bineesh in Bengaluru. The agency said that illegal drugs purchased by Anoop were financed by Bineesh, who also made profits from the proceeds of drug peddling.

The charge sheet further states that Bineesh took a loan from the Punjab National Bank after mortgaging his mother-in-law's immovable properties. With this money, Bineesh gave a loan of Rs 34-40 lakh to Anoop, without any interest or security to run the hotel 'Hayaat' in Bengaluru.

The ED has alleged that through the hotel investment, Bineesh brought the money from the illegal drug trade into the mainstream financial system to escape law enforcement agencies.

Kodiyeri's fake address companies busted

In November 2020, the agency had submitted a report to the special court claiming that Bineesh Kodiyeri was running shell companies with fake addresses. During their raid conducted on November 4 on three companies—Bengaluru-based Beecapital Forex Trading Pvt Ltd, B capital Financial Service Pvt ltd, and Thiruvananthapuram-based Torres Remedies— ED found that no such companies existed in the said premises. Moreover, no bank accounts were opened in the name of these companies.

Bineesh, who was arrested on October 29, is lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bangalore, and the trial of the case will begin soon.

