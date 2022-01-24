Bengal Actor Bonny Sengupta Quits BJP; 'No Development In State & Bengali Film Industry'

Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta on Monday informed that he has ended his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party has failed to keep promises for West Bengal and the Bengali film industry. The 'Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey' actor has been maintaining distance from BJP after it failed to emerge victorious in the state despite excessive campaigning. He had joined BJP in March 2021.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sengupta said, "This is to inform that my association with the Bharatiya Janata Party hs come 2 an end with effect frm today. The party has failed to keep commitments as promised & also I dnt see any form of development, they had promised for the state of West Bengal or for Bengali film industry."

This is to inform that my association with the Bharatiya Janata Party hs come 2 an end with effect frm today.The party has failed to keep commitments as promised & also I dnt see any form of development,they had promised for the state of West Bengal or for Bengali film industry🙏🏻 — Bonny (@bonysengupta) January 24, 2022

Speaking to the media, after his announcement Sengupta said that the BJP leaders were not in touch with him after the debacle in Assembly elections on May 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, the state BJP said that the actor's decision to quit the party would hardly have an impact. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "It is his decision, so what can we say? And regarding our promises, we did not come to power in West Bengal. Therefore, we don't have the executive power to do anything for the development of the Bengali film industry."

The actor has joined a long list of celebrities and politicians who have either quit the BJP, joined TMC or are keeping distance from the saffron party after its defeat in the assembly elections last year. Last month, several West Bengal BJP MLAs quit the party's WhatsApp group, suggesting the growing dissent in the party's state unit.

In November last year, BJP actor Srabanti Chatterjee quit her association with BJP. She had joined the saffron party ahead of assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested against Trinamool Congress' Partha Chatterjee.

"Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I form the last state elections. Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal," she had tweeted.

Another actor Tanusree Chakraborty, who unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Shyampur, quit the party in early July, stating that she wanted to concentrate full time on her film career.

Image: ANI