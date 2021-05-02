West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

Bengal: As TMC Takes Massive Lead, Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti Congratulate CM Mamata

As the TMC crossed 200-seat mark in the Bengal Assembly elections, J&K former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti congratulated CM Mamata Banerjee

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
ANI, PTI

ANI, PTI


As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a massive lead in Bengal poll elections crossing the 200-seat mark, victory wishes for CM and party supremo Mamata Banerjee poured in from different political leaders of the country. Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti took to their respective Twitter handles to congratulate CM Mamata on her victory in the Bengal Assembly polls. 

Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti congratulates CM Mamata for winning Bengal polls

Sending heartiest congratulations to Mamata Banerjee and everyone in the TMC party, J&K former Chief Minister said that 'the BJP and a thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at CM Mamata and she prevailed'. "All the best for the next 5 years," he added. 

READ | IAF airlifts 3 oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh in Bengal

Besides J&K leaders, other political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and many others congratulated the TMC party on its victory. 

West Bengal Elections Result 2021 

With exit polls predicting a tight fight between TMC & BJP in the 294-seat West Bengal state assembly, early trends have confirmed a close contest between the two sides. As per the latest trends, the TMC has assumed a considerable edge over the BJP and won the state Assembly elections by crossing the 200-seat mark.

READ | As Mamata trails Suvendu in early trends, Tom Vadakkan says, 'BJP has made inroads in WB'

(Image: ANI, PTI)

READ | West Bengal polls: BJP's Vijayvargiya confident of win, says 'will cross magic number too'
READ | Lottery Sambad Result 2.5.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results
READ | Kailash Vijayvargiya says 'wait for at least 10 rounds' as TMC consolidates lead in Bengal

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND