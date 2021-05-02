Bengal: As TMC Takes Massive Lead, Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti Congratulate CM Mamata

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a massive lead in Bengal poll elections crossing the 200-seat mark, victory wishes for CM and party supremo Mamata Banerjee poured in from different political leaders of the country. Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti took to their respective Twitter handles to congratulate CM Mamata on her victory in the Bengal Assembly polls.

Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2021

Sending heartiest congratulations to Mamata Banerjee and everyone in the TMC party, J&K former Chief Minister said that 'the BJP and a thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at CM Mamata and she prevailed'. "All the best for the next 5 years," he added.

Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp

on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2021

Besides J&K leaders, other political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and many others congratulated the TMC party on its victory.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight!



Congratulations to the people of WB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHA’s BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India & Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #Covid we have to celebrate responsibly — Derek O'Brien | à¦¡à§‡à¦°à§‡à¦• à¦“'à¦¬à§à¦°à¦¾à¦¯à¦¼à§‡à¦¨ (@derekobrienmp) May 2, 2021

West Bengal Elections Result 2021

With exit polls predicting a tight fight between TMC & BJP in the 294-seat West Bengal state assembly, early trends have confirmed a close contest between the two sides. As per the latest trends, the TMC has assumed a considerable edge over the BJP and won the state Assembly elections by crossing the 200-seat mark.

