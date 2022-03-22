'Bengal Becoming Old Kashmir': BJP Slams TMC Govt After 10 Killed In Rampurhat Violence

Condemning the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district where 10 people were charred to death after houses caught fire, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the state of anarchy in Bengal is such that firefighters were stopped when they tried to douse the fire.

"Earlier a TMC leader was killed in West Bengal's Birbhum district. But what happened after that murder cannot be described in words. They are very sad, worrying. Democracy is being blown up in West Bengal...A fire has killed 10 people, but they call it a small fire, and that also before any investigation begins," Bhatia said.

The BJP leader added, "Most of the crimes in Bengal are committed by those who have political patronage from the ruling party leader Mamata Banerjee. These people came and locked the doors outside 10-12 houses and this was done so that when those houses were set on fire, the innocent people living in those houses could not run away."

'Bengal becoming old Kashmir': BJP MP slams TMC govt

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that on May 2, after West Bengal Assembly poll results were announced, the country witnessed the killing of around 100 BJP workers by TMC. "The whole of West Bengal is sitting on a pile of gunpowder today," she said.

She added, "We all remember old Kashmir. But after the arrival of Modi Ji, we all have seen how Kashmir has changed and how beautiful it has become. But now West Bengal is becoming like old Kashmir."

10 burnt to death as violence erupts in Rampurhat after TMC leader's killing

Ten people died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses caught fire at Rampurhat city in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The incident took place within an hour after the alleged murder of the TMC panchayat leader on Monday. According to local sources, the houses were set ablaze in an alleged act of vengeance.

Sources said that the TMC leader was allegedly killed by unknown assailants. As a result of his killing, widespread violence took place in the area and around 10-12 houses were burnt down. 10 dead bodies were recovered by fire officials, with seven retrieved from a single house.

According to Republic Bangla's Senior Editor Mayukh Ranjan, none of the houses in the area has been left with a single male member after the incident. According to him, this is one of the biggest political violence that has taken place in recent times in West Bengal.

Image: ANI