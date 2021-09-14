Bengal BJP Accuses TMC Of 'double Standards' Over Holding Political Programs During COVID

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of practising double standards in following the Disaster Management Act. The BJP further claimed that the CM Mamata Banerjee-led party is now allowing the opposition to hold political programmes citing COVID-related restrictions in West Bengal, but seeks to conduct a rally in Tripura.

Dilip Ghosh had also said that the TMC is trying to disrupt the "peaceful situation" in Tripura. This comes after Tripura police on Monday denied permission to the TMC to hold a rally in Agartala on September 15 and 16.

Dilip Ghosh: TMC trying to disrupt peaceful situation in Tripura

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, "Despite following COVID-19 protocols, our numerous programmes in recent times were stopped by the police. They cite the Disaster Management Act to thwart the activities of the opposition. How can the same Trinamool vows take out a rally in Tripura in violation of the COVID restrictions imposed by the administration?"

Meanwhile, the TMC said that the Bengal BJP has no moral right to talk about conducting programmes during COVID because it did not ask the Election Commission (EC) to club the last phases of the assembly election in April when there was a huge surge in Coronavirus cases.

This latest development comes after TMC was denied permission to hold a rally in Tripura by the sub-divisional police officer of the state's west district. In the letter, the sub-divisional officer had said that permission cannot be granted to hold the rally on September 16 because there will be law and order commitment of the Police in view of Vishwakarma Puja on Friday. The senior TMC leaders of West Bengal were visiting the North-eastern state to build an organisational base in the run-up to the 2023 assembly elections.

Reacting to Ghosh's comment, senior TMC leader and West Bengal Transport minister Firhad Hakim claimed that the saffron party has lost the moral right to talk about the appropriateness of holding political programmes during COVID time. "When there was a sharp spike in COVID cases in April, the BJP did not ask the EC to club the last phases of assembly polls and showed scant regard for public health. It was only the Trinamool Congress that repeatedly flagged the issue then," Hakim added.

