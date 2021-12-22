Bengal BJP Announces Formation Of New Committee, Several Old Guards Axed

A day after the Kolkata civic poll debacle, the West Bengal BJP on Wednesday announced the formation of a new state committee, axing several old guards and bringing in new leaders to strengthen the party in the state.

The organisational revamp had been in the offing since Sukanta Majumdar took over as the state president of Bengal BJP in September, according to party sources

It was put on hold for three months in view of the civic elections, they said.

Of the five state general secretaries in the committee, only party MPs Locket Chatterjee and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato have been able to retain the post.

Others who have been elevated to the post are senior leaders Agnimitra Paul, Dipak Barman and Jagannath Chattopadhyay.

Tanuja Chakraborty has been appointed as the president of Bengal BJP's Mohila Morcha (women's wing), replacing Agnimitra Paul.

Jaiprakash Majumdar, one of the prominent faces of the party, was removed from the post of state unit vice-president and appointed as one of its spokespersons.

Former journalist Charles Nandi replaced Ali Hossain as the president of the minority morcha.

Further, Indranil Khan replaced party MP Saumitra Khan as the president of BJP state unit's Yuva Morcha (youth wing).

Saumitra Khan has been made the state unit vice-president of the BJP.

Priyanka Tibrewal, who had unsuccessfully contested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by-poll, has been given the post of secretary in the state unit.

In all, the new committee has 12 state secretaries and 11 vice-presidents.

(Image: ANI)