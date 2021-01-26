Bengal BJP Calls For Stern Action Against Violence Perpetrators During Rally On R-Day

Hitting out strongly at the violent turn taken by the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday morning, West Bengal BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee has called for stern action against those responsible. Attributing the vandalism and damage of public property to 'anti-national elements,' the former Kolkata Mayor said that the events on Tuesday morning were part of a 'high-level conspiracy'. Chatterjee also condemned the act of unfurling a flat at the Red Fort.

"Stern and serious action should be taken against the anti-social & anti-national elements. It's a high-level conspiracy and unfurling their flag at Red Fort is an act of treason by traitors. These elements are fully exposed," Sovan Chatterjee told Republic TV on Tuesday.

Violence breaks out during tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm.

However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Joint CP Shalini Singh revealed that some of the farmers had attacked police personnel. Sources report that Delhi CP has called for more than a dozen companies of paramilitary forces as farmers throng at Red Fort

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Delhi where the farmers' tractor rally against the agri laws turned violent, officials said. The home secretary met the home minister and apprised him about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official said. A few other officials were also present at the meeting.

