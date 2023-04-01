Bengal BJP Chief Denies Links With Youth Carrying Guns, Challenges TMC To Show Proof

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar has denied allegations of having any links with the youth caught carrying arms and other weapons in their hands during Ram Navami procession. He even challenged Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to present any proof over her allegation of BJP distributing the arms to the accused person, by saying that if the CM or her administration shows any proof of BJP connection with those having weapons, then he is ready to face any consequences.

Talking exclusively to Republic, Majumdar said, "We don't have any kind of association with the organisers or the people indulged in violence in the state. The organisers arranged the procession and rally on their own. Our leaders had just participated in that procession as an ordinary citizen."

Majumdar claims, hooligans pelted stones in presence of police

"No route was changed as alleged by TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and the organisers had even shown permission papers to the police. The same route was being followed by the organisers, which was followed last year and the same incident had taken place last year as well. But, no action was taken in that matter," the Bengal BJP chief said.

Sukanta Majumdar even added that strict action should be taken against those, who don't believe in other peoples religious faiths. He claimed to have videos, wherein hooligans can be seen pelting stones in presence of police.

Both the TMC and the BJP are indulging in levelling allegations against each other over the clash incident that took place in Howrah. Both the parties have shared videos as evidence in support of their allegations, wherein both the parties have held each other responsible for the violence in West Bengal's Howrah on Ram Navami.

The Bengal Chief Minister has accused the BJP for allegedly trying to stoke communal tension during the procession. She alleged the BJP had hired goons from other states to orchestrate communal riots.

TMC party president and Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the video with marks of red circles on some youths carrying guns and other weapons in their hands at the Ram Navami procession. Alleging that the youths are linked to BJP, she allegedly said that the unauthorised route was taken to target and attack one community.

TMC parliamentarian Abhishek Banerjee too alleged, "The BJP is instigating violence in Bengal. Videos show men carrying guns at Ram Navami rally."

Responding over the allegations, the Bengal BJP president had also launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence stating that the TMC supremo orchestrated the violence for Muslim votes. He claimed to write to the Union Home Ministry seeking a NIA probe into the whole incident.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah had on Friday dialled Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to take stock over law and order situation in the state.