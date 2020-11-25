Bengal BJP Chief Ghosh's Convoy Attacked Allegedly By TMC Goons, 2nd Attack In 2 Weeks

In yet another incident of attack on the BJP in West Bengal, the party's state chief Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening in Murshidabad. This is the second such incident within two weeks and the BJP has alleged that the miscreants were TMC goons. Earlier, Ghosh and other party leaders were allegedly attacked in Alipurduar on Thursday. As per reports, stones were hurled and black flags were shown at the BJP chief's convoy on Thursday.

In another such incident on Wednesday, a group of BJP workers was also attacked en route to Ghosh's rally in Birbhum district. A few vehicles were also vandalised in the incident. BJP workers have alleged that the TMC workers have been trying to intimidate the party and that crude bombs were hurled at them.

READ | SHOCKER: 'We'll Make West Bengal Police Lick Boots If We Win,' Says BJP Neta At Poll Rally

Earlier in the day, Dilip Ghosh remarked that Bengal has turned into 'second Kashmir' as terrorists are being arrested every day and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed. "West Bengal has turned into second Kashmir. Everyday terrorists are being arrested and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The only factory that is working here is the bomb-making factory," the Bengal BJP chief said.

'Trying to malign WB's image'

In response, the TMC slammed Dilip Ghosh and asked him to pay attention to Uttar Pradesh where the 'rule of law has ceased to exist'. "Dilip Ghosh in collusion with outsiders is trying to malign West Bengal's image. Before commenting on the situation in the state, he should direct his attention to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the rule of law has ceased to exist," senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

READ | Don't Misunderstand Party : West Bengal CM Mamata To Disgruntled TMC Leaders

In the run-up to the Assembly Elections in 2021, the BJP has launched an unsparing attack on the ruling TMC government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the political killings. On Tuesday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya asserted that law and order situation has reached its nadir in West Bengal under the TMC even though the Chief Minister herself is a woman, the security for women is the worst in the state. Vijayvargiya, who is the saffron party's Bengal minder, claimed that one set of laws is applicable in the whole country "barring here, where only TMC's rules prevail".

Political violence in Bengal has claimed lives of at least 12 political workers in the State since June. Out of these six workers belonged to the BJP itself. Over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the TMC regime, over the last two years, revealed BJYM President Tejasvi Surya during his Nabbana rally last month.

READ | J&K BJP Chief Lambasts PDP For Maintaining Links With Terror Outfits As NIA Arrests Para

READ | Jharkhand Home Secy Seeks Report From Police Over Lalu Prasad Yadav's Viral Audiotape