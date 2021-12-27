Bengal BJP Chief Mocks Mamata Banerjee's Pan-India Poll Ambition; 'Let Her Keep Dreaming'

Sukanta Majumdar, the chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, stated on Sunday that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is like "Mungerilal" because she wants to grow the party's base outside of West Bengal. He claimed that after the exit of five key members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) months after their induction, "Mamata is trying to expand her party outside West Bengal. She's using 'artificial' ways to do so; hiring people to join but all in vain. There's a saying 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne', let her see such dreams".

Those who left the party claimed that the TMC was attempting to split Goans along religious lines. On Friday, five TMC main members resigned from the party ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, including former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar, who had joined the party this year. Kishor Parwar, Komal Parwar, and Sujay Mallik are among the local leaders that have resigned from the party.

In September of last year, Lavoo Mamledar, a former Ponda MLA, joined TMC. He was one of the TMC's earliest local leaders in Goa. In light of the escalating number of Omicron cases across the country, Majumdar added that the Centre has formed ten state teams and asked state governments to cooperate rather than engage in politics. The Assembly elections in West Bengal were possibly the most and only high-profile elections in the state this year. After winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, the BJP was upbeat and voiced hopes of forming a government.

The TMC was able to retain power by gaining 213 seats, while the BJP only managed to win 77. The saffron party had put a lot of money into the West Bengal elections, but it ended up with a huge loss. On May 5, Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time. The TMC has won 89 out of 144 seats in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the third time in a row. It also holds the advantage in 44 seats. The party took the lead in 112 wards and gained 13 seats, according to early indications.

