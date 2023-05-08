Bengal BJP Chief Slams 'The Kerala Story' Ban; Denotes TMC As Epicenter Of Radical Islam

Sukanta Majumdar, Bengal BJP chief has slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for announcing a ban on the movie 'The Kerala Story' saying that this is the hypocrisy of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a party 'which has become the epicenter of radical Islam'. Majumdar even went on to say that the voice of the TMC in Bengal has many similarities with the voice of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who claimed that the whole Bengal should be a part of Pakistan.

Referring to the time when TMC had opposed the ban on the BBC documentary citing 'freedom of speech', the Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president hit out at Mamata Banerjee, while talking exclusively to Republic TV. "This is the height of hypocrisy of our opposition party. The TMC has become the epicenter of radical Islam and that is why they are settling down the Rohingyas, they are banning the film 'The Kerala Story'.'' He further said that they had also opposed the filming of 'The Kashmir Files'. ''This shows the Anti-Hindu mindset of the TMC," he stated.

Mamata Banerjee destroying country through appeasement politics: Bengal BJP chief

BJP parliamentarian Majumdar targeted Mamata Banerjee, who said that the decision to ban the film has been made to avoid any law and order situation in the state. He said, "This is the duty of the state machinery to maintain the law and order, but the problem is that the Bengal police and the Bengal government have surrendered before the radical Islam. I want to ask failure CM Mamata Banerjee, why has she banned Kerala Story which is anti-ISIS and anti-Love Jihad. Does she want to give protection to the people who are involved in Love Jihad and are supporters of ISIS ideology?"

"Even when the incident related to Nupur Sharma happened, the national highway in the state was blocked for more than 11 hours, but the state's police could not do anything. In fact, the police were directed to take no action against them. This is Mamata Banerjee and TMC's appeasement politics and through this they are destroying our country," responded the Bengal BJP chief, adding that the voice of the TMC is very similar to that of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who claimed that the whole of Bengal should be a part of Pakistan.

'The Kerala Story' banned in Bengal

Earlier, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the film 'The Kerala Story' will be banned in the state. She said that the ban has been imposed to avoid any incident of hatred and violence in the state, and to maintain peace. Calling the movie a clear piece of propaganda, the Bengal CM targeted the BJP for backing the film and accused their party for ''making an effort to defame the states ruled by the opposition parties.''

Amit Malviya targets Mamata Banerjee

Taking on Mamata Banerjee for her action, BJP leader Amit Malviya called the decision to ban the movie unfortunate. He said,

"Mamata Banerjee’s decision to ban The Kerala Story in West Bengal is rather unfortunate. It raises serious questions on civil liberties and 'freedom of expression'. The movie is a real account of victims, who have endured the horrors of demographic invasion and have been used as cannon fodder for ISIS, one of the most barbaric forces in the world. The threat has been recognised by not one but two Chief Ministers of Kerala including the names of VS Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy. Does Mamata Banerjee know about the dreaded phenomenon of Love Jihad in Kerala more than the Catholic Bishops Council, the Syro Malabar Church, The Catechesis department of the Thamarassery Diocese or the Kerala High Court, who have all spoken out against the evil design of Islamists, luring away young women in a bloody trap of death and destruction?"

The national convener of the IT cell of the BJP asked, "Who is Mamata Banerjee trying to please with this ban? Does she think Muslims of Bengal relate more to ISIS than the Indian Constitution? Shame on her regressive politics. There was no threat to law and order in Bengal because of the movie, which was being screened in over a dozen cinema halls in Kolkata alone. Instead of protecting our daughters, Mamata Banerjee has yet again chosen to stand with radical elements."

Mamata Banerjee’s decision to ban The Kerala Story in West Bengal is rather unfortunate. It raises serious questions on civil liberties and freedom of expression. The movie is a real account of victims, who have endured the horrors of demographic invasion and have been used as… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 8, 2023

Suvendu Adhikari raises question

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bengal's Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari questioned Mamata Banerjee's decision of banning the film. He asked,

"As far as I know, the movie - "The Kerala Story" is based on the religious indoctrination in Kerala focusing on how women are radicalised by extremist religious clerics. This film articulates how women were converted in Kerala and were sent to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria to fight for the radical terror outfit - ISIS. This movie is against ISIS and its modus operandi. Does CM Mamata Banerjee sympathize with ISIS? Why would law & order get disrupted in WB if this movie is screened? The decision to ban the movie should be immediately withdrawn, or else CM should resign if she's not able to maintain law & order."