Bengal BJP discusses organisational issues in Birbhum

Suri (WB), Oct 21 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP on Thursday held an organisational meeting with members of the Birbhum district unit, and discussed various organisational issues that have plagued the party post the assembly polls.

This was newly-appointed state BJP president Sukanta Majundar’s first such meeting with a district unit after taking charge last month. He was accompanied by his predecessor and the party’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

“It was more of an introductory meet. Several issues were discussed, mostly about the problems party cadres are facing due to post-poll violence. Several workers have been forced out of their homes after the election results,” a senior BJP leader said.

“The party president also told us how to carry out organisational work despite all odds,” another district BJP leader said.

Majumdar is scheduled to tour various organisational districts to assess the ground situation. PTI PNT RBT RBT

