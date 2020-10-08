West Bengal BJP Leaders Slam Suppression Of "Nabbana Chalo Rally", Lash Out At TMC

After BJP's "Nabbana Chalo" March was suppressed by the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal Government, Bengal BJP leaders lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioning her on why force was needed to be used against a peaceful march.

BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose slammed the use of lathis and water cannons on the BJP workers saying, "This was a peaceful rally taken out by the BJP Youth wing. In Kolkata, there is no democracy, no law and order. It was a rally taken out peacefully, it was unnecessarily provocated from the side of the West Bengal and police."

"They would have gone up to Nabbana and peacefully returned. What was the idea of stopping them on the way? Some could not even reach Kolkata. What is the fear of the Trinamool Congress Government? Mamata has taken massive rallies against Left and has come to power through this. Why is she stopping the democratic right of the opposition when she has come to power using such menthods?" questioned Chandra Kumar Bose.

BJP MP Babul Supriyo also lashed out at the West Bengal government for curbing the democratic rights of the Opposition saying, "It's killing of democracy. It is the right picture of tyranny and cruelty of Mamata Banerjee and her misrule."

"It is deplorable that Mamata Banerjee who was a leader who would sit on dharnas has become someone who is not allowing the democratic right of people to hold rallies, brutally lathi-charging and using water cannons on a march. She has stopped all the roads, I am not able to reach Asansol, because she is scared. What we are seeing today is what her government is all about," said Babul Supriyo.

"Nabbana Chalo" Rally

The BJP workers were marching to state secretariat Nabanna today to hold a major public meeting against the alleged killing of its party workers in the state. Four major rallies - three from Kolkata and one from Howrah - were to march towards the state secretariat at Sibpur in Howrah district. However, shortly after the workers kicked off the rally, the West Bengal Police used water cannon and lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers at different areas in Kolkata. Some places also witnessed stone-pelting as police used tear-gas to control the protestors.

West Bengal: Police use water cannon & lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers during a protest at Hastings in Kolkata.



BJP has launched a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers. pic.twitter.com/T2om4xUxlq — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

