Bengal BJP Leaders Wrapped In Mosquito Nets Protest Over Rising Dengue Cases

Taking cognisance of the rising Dengue cases, the Bengal BJP leaders staged a massive protest in Kolkata against the West Bengal government on Monday (July 31). After protest outside the state Assembly, the BJP leaders hit the streets, demanding the implementation of strict measures to curb the rising Dengue cases across the state.

So far in July 2023, nearly eight people have died and over 700 people are infected with the vector-borne disease in West Bengal, sources in the state Health Department claimed. The districts recording a sharp surge in Dengue cases are Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Kolkata, among others, sources claimed.

Stepping up the offensive against the state government led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its failure in preventing the surge of Dengue cases, the Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is a pandemic for West Bengal...No hospitalisation, no kits, no treatment, nothing else. There are no estimates. CM Mamata Banerjee is demanding cooperation. We will cooperate but estimates need to be given. Where are the test kits?"

He slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds charge of the state's Health and Family Welfare Department, for not taking any concrete plan of action to control the increasing Dengue cases in the state.

'Not allowed to speak in Assembly'

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul fired a fresh salvo against the state Assembly Speaker for not allowing her to speak on increasing Dengue cases in the state. "The Speaker of the house didn't allow us (BJP MLAs) to speak on Dengue cases or atrocities against women in West Bengal."

She also charged the ruling TMC for hiding facts related to Dengue cases in the state. "The government is hiding facts. They are not even showing any seriousness on prevailing health issues. Surprisingly, Congress and CPM have come forward to support the TMC. However, we will continue our fight against the ruling government."

The state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar had on Sunday (July 30), carried out a cleaning drive in Kolkata's Maniktala constituency, blaming the Municipal Corporation for its failure to curb the outbreak.