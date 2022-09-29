Bengal BJP President Knocks Court For Police Complaint Against Abhishek's 'shoot' Comment

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday filed an application before a court in Kolkata, seeking direction to the police to register his complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for his comment on shooting people indulging in violence.

Alleging that Banerjee was instigating the police for shooting people, Majumdar filed the application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, his lawyer Partha Ghosh said.

Majumdar alleged that the police had refused to register the complaint against Banerjee.

Banerjee, while visiting an injured police officer at the SSKM hospital on September 14, had said that he would have shot people indulging in arson and violence on their forehead had he been there instead of the hospitalised officer.

The officer was beaten up in central Kolkata on September 13 during the BJP's 'March to Nabanna' rally.

Police have made several arrests in connection with the attack on the officer, and setting on fire a police vehicle on that day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)