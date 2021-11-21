Bengal BJP Prez Slams TMC For 'nervous' Anti-social Acts In Tripura As Poll Season Nears

As the rift between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP intensified, a major ruckus broke out outside the Agartala Police station on Sunday. This incident transpired during the interrogation of Bengali film actor and TMC Youth President Saayoni Ghosh. The TMC leader was arrested under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) after more than 3 hours of interrogation on Sunday over her 'Khela Hobe Biplab Babu' tweet.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, a lathi-charge had to be carried out by the police to bring the situation under control. The attack took place near the women's police station in East Agartala. BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh and TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy interacted with Republic Media Network's Shawan Sen and elucidated their thoughts regarding the same.

BJP Bengal President Ghosh condemns attack

Dilip Ghosh attacked the Trinamool Congress, alleging the Mamata Banerjee-led party of championing anti-social activities prior to the election season. While speaking on Tripura CM Biplab Deb's governance, BJP's Dilip Ghosh claimed that these steps were taken by him out of 'nervousness'.

TMC MP Roy terms attacks on Saayoni as act of 'hooliganism'

TMC MP Roy told the Republic Media Network that the BJP should be questioned on the 'hooliganism' faced by TMC. He said, "They are attacking our leader, their houses and cars."

While speaking on the attack on Saayoni Ghosh, MP Roy accused that her entire procession was vandalised and a false case of attempted murder was registered against her.

Why was Saayoni Ghosh arrested?

Saayoni Ghosh's arrest comes with regards to her viral post that showed her travelling near an election rally of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. In the video, Ghosh was heard saying 'Khela Hobe Biplab Babu', mocking the turnout of people at the CM's rally.

"Tripura's 'chief' ministerial meeting was attended by 50 people. More than that is seen in the meetings of our candidates. The game will be played eye to eye in support of the mother-land-people of Tripura and the BJP's gundaraj will come to an end," she had tweeted.

Image Credits - ANI/Republic World