Bengal BJP to hold 'Chintan Baithak' on Saturday to discuss civic poll debacle

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Days after the party's rout in the civic polls, the Bengal BJP unit will be holding a "Chintan Baithak" on Saturday to discuss various organizational aspects, including the saffron camp's poor show in the municipal polls.

According to party sources, although the date of the Chintan Baithak was pre-decided in the last week of February, following the poll results and internal strife out in the open, those two issues will top the chart of discussion.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday stormed to power in 102 of the 108 municipalities of the state as the opposition BJP suffered a complete rout in the elections that were marred by allegations of widespread rigging.

The BJP, which lost much of its steam after the assembly poll defeat, managed to win just 63 wards across the state by bagging 12.57 per cent of votes but failed to win a single civic body.

"Apart from organizational issues, the poll results will also be discussed during the meet. Secondly, the comments by certain leaders have created some confusion and are sending a wrong message. So, that too will be discussed," a senior state BJP leader said.

Senior BJP leader and MP Locket Chatterjee had called for introspection following the party's debacle in the municipal polls and a drop in its party vote share from 38 per cent in the last year's assembly polls when it bagged 77 assembly seats to just 12.57 per cent in civic polls.

"We have to introspect on what led to such a massive drop in our vote share. What went wrong? We need to fill those gaps and prepare ourselves for the next Lok Sabha polls," she had said. PTI PNT NN NN

