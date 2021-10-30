Bengal BJP VP & Spokesperson Criticise CM Mamata Led-government's Revised COVID Guidelines

Ahead of the approaching festivities, the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had revised the ongoing COVID restriction in the state and allowed certain relaxations. While criticising some of the relaxations, West Bengal BJP Vice President Joy Prakash Majumdar slammed the CM's decision of granting permission only now that the state was witnessing an influx of COVID cases. West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya, too, lambasted CM Mamata Banerjee's governance and claimed that the government suffered from 'indecisiveness'.

Bengal BJP VP fears Burj Khalifa-like episode with resumption of trains

While addressing a party meeting on Friday, West Bengal BJP VP Joy Prakash Majumdar asserted that the Railway department had expressed its idea to resume operation of local trains long back but the Bengal government was not keen. Majumdar pointed out that the Bengal government had revised the COVID regulations which now allowed 50% capacity on interstate local trains.

Majumdar added that the government must ensure that a Burj Khalifa-like episode does not happen once trains begin to ply. The senior BJP leader in this context was referring to the massive crowding at a Durga puja pandal, which was modelled on Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Reports state that allegations are rife that public gatherings at the Sreebhumi pandal and other Durga puja marquees have led to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

BJP spokesperson opens up on train resumption, fuel rise & bypoll violence

While slamming the CM Banerjee-led government for being 'indecisive', Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya made critical remarks about its governance. Bhattacharya stated that the state administration had jeopardised the health of the people of West Bengal and caused stress to them. Bhattacharya said, "Buses run jam-packed and no COVID rules are followed in public places. With the government deciding to run local trains, it is to be seen what happens.'' While speaking on the rising prices of fuel in the state, the West Bengal BJP spokesperson stated that some efforts could be put in reducing the GST charges levied on petrol and diesel which would bring a lot of relief.

While talking about the brutal violence that the state of Bengal had witnessed after the bypolls, Bhattacharya claimed, "The TMC has assumed the same role after coming to power as the CPI(M) before 2011. Both tried to throttle their political opponents.''

