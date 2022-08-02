Bengal Cash Scam: Angry Woman Picks Up 'Chappal', Hurls It At Partha Chatterjee; Watch

Outraged over the Bengal SSC scam, an angry citizen hurled her footwear at sacked West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday. The incident happened when Partha Chatterjee was leaving Joka ESI Hospital, where he was brought for a routine health check-up.

A woman who was also visiting the hospital, expressed her outrage against Chatterjee for allegedly laundering the money of the poor, and flung her slipper at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's vehicle. Both the slippers missed Chatterjee and hit his car instead, but did not seem to miss the point that she was trying to convey.

"I was angry and that is why I hurled the chappal at Partha. I will now walk back home without chappals but I am happy. I did what I did. Such corrupt people ruin the lives of so many, does the life of the poor hold no value?" she asked.

"They have crores of rupees and he brought flats in several places in Kolkata. Poor people earn money after hard work and people like Partha Chatterjee are being taken to the hospital in expensive cars. This is our problem. We can't see proper doctors. That's why I threw shoes. I would have been satisfied if the shoe had fallen on his head," the woman yelled, slamming the movement of the arrested Minister in AC cars.

Partha Chatterjee denies link to cash stash

With ED narrowing down on the alleged involvement of the arrested ex-Minister in the SSC scam, Partha Chatterjee has claimed that money recovered during ED raids does not belong to him. He also claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed dismay over the Trinamool Congress' decision to sack him.

"This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe," he said.

The ED recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crore from the residence of Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday. The recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas came in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized the week prior from her flat in south Kolkata. Gold bars, jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's home.