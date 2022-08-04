Bengal Cash Scam: Arpita Mukherjee's Panditya Rd Flat Raided; Room Secured With Steel Door

Troubles seem to be mounting for Arpita Mukherjee, ex-Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide, in the SSC recruitment scam as the Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh raids at her premises in West Bengal on Tuesday. This time, the raids were conducted at her flat in Panditya Road in South Kolkata. Republic learnt that one of the rooms in the flat has a China-made, steel door inside, and a locksmith was called to break open the door.

'Never seen a door of that sort'

"I have never seen a door of that sort," said the locksmith in an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla. It is pertinent to mention here that so far, raids have been conducted at Mukherjee's Birbhum house and two flats-- one in Diamond City, Tollygunge and one in Belegharia. Also, raids have been carried out at a store in Baranagar. From the raids, so far, over Rs 50 crore cash, 8 kgs of gold, and incriminating documents, have been recovered.

"The money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence," Mukherjee had told earlier, purportedly in a bid to shift the blame on Chatterjee. This is in addition to the confession by Mukherjee, in which she said that 'close aides of Chatterjee used to come and stack the money and she was not allowed to enter the flats.

Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee's ED custody extended

Meanwhile, a special PMLA court in Kolkata extended former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee's Enforcement Directorate's custody by two days. On the expiry of their 10-day ED custody, they were presented before a single judge bench of Jibon Kumar Sadh, who sent both Mukherjee and Chatterjee to ED custody till August 5.