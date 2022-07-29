The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged massive protests in West Bengal's Kolkata over the SSC recruitment scam, which has taken the state by a political storm. Top Bengal BJP leaders led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari carried out the protest march against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency.

BJP's march can be seen as a direct attack on Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested in the case. The arrested leader has represented and won from the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency for five consecutive terms since 2001.

BJP unsparing over Partha Chatterjee's arrest

On Thursday, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh had come down heavily on the TMC and had claimed that Mamata Banerjee had no intention to sack Partha Chatterjee but was compelled to do so due to pressure.

"After recovering crores of cash, it took 7 days for the Bengal government to sack him. He should have been removed from all his portfolios beforehand. He was sacked after crores worth of cash was recovered from him. She has saved many corrupt ministers before this and didn't sack anyone. Today there is a rebellion inside the party, in the society, the whole country witnessed that so much money was seized so he was sacked out of compulsion. To save the body, the hand has to be cut off," said Dilip Ghosh.

On Thursday, Partha Chatterjee was relieved from all posts of the Trinamool Congress. He held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

"It has been decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts. He will remain suspended from the party till the time the investigation is underway," TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, adding that the party's door would be open for him if he is proven innocent.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on July 23 in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee has also been arrested by the federal agency and crores of rupees were seized from her residences.

The ED recovered at least Rs 27.9 crore from her one residence on Wednesday and Rs 21 crore unaccounted cash from her flat in south Kolkata last week.

Apart from cash, gold bars, jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds, a black diary was also recovered. The diary contained details regarding illegal recruits who were to be included in the merit list of the SSC recruitment exam. Both are currently in judicial custody till August 3.