Bengal Cash Scam: Court Reserves Order On Custody Of Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee

A special PMLA court in Kolkata reserved the order on custody of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam on Monday, July 25. Before Special court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu, the arguments were put forth by Chatterjee represented by Advocate Debashish Roy; Mukherjee, represented by Advocate Niladri Bhattacharya and ED, represented by the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju. After hearing the arguments, Justice Sadhu reserved the order.

'Involvement of Partha Chatterjee & Arpitha Mukherjee in the same clear'

During the hearing, the ED represented by the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju highlighted the recovery during the raids. As per the ASG, incriminating documents have been recovered from Partha Chatterjee's residence including documents related to the appointment of group D staff, like the admit cards of the candidates, summary of final results, intimation letter for verification of testimonials and personality among others. Also, the ASG said that from Arpita Mukherjee's residence, cash amounting to more than Rs 20 crore has been recovered. He concluded that the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear.

Coming to Chatterjee complaining of ill-health and getting admitted to the hospital, the ASG said, "Previously, several leaders avoided interrogation by getting themselves admitted in SSKM. Admission to SSKM was against rules, and that is why Partha was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. Now, we are waiting for the report from the hospital. He is faking illness. He is completely fine, does not have a fever, and his heart is working fine...The oxygen level is fine...Blood Pressure is okay. He said 'I will not come for investigation ...SSKM is my hospital'."

The ASG further accused Chatterjee of not cooperating. "From where the money has come.....who has given this to Arpita... We need to investigate it," said the ASG, seeking the remand of the duo for 14 days. Moreover, the ASG alleged that a black coloured car hit the car of the ED officials while they were on their way to the Court for the hearing. "ED needs security, they are not safe here in Kolkata," he said.

'No evidence that the money recovered is linked to Partha'

Retaliating to that, Debashish Roy, the counsel representing Chatterjee said, "To date, there is no evidence that the money ED recovered has a direct connection with Partha. What is the connection? Something has been recovered from a residence of a lady and we can't presume that it has a direct link with Parth. Why was he arrested.....CBI, ED called him, he wen ...He is not running away anywhere. CMM only suggested SSKM, we only asked to submit him to any multi-speciality hospital. Who said there would have been a different report from SSKM? The same report would have come ."

Niladri Bhattacharya, representing Mukherjee, said, "Arpita is not guilty...She has no connection with Partha. The gold recovered from her residence belongs to her...We will submit the value of Gold...!4-day custody is not required."

The High Court of Calcutta in a slew of writ petitions had recently directed the CBI to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers. Involving the illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff [Assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and teachers in Primary school, ED is investigating these cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

As part of the investigation, the ED conducted raids at 13 locations in Kolkata. In these raids, huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore and 20 mobile phones were recovered from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. From the residence of Chatterjee, incriminating documents were recovered. On the basis of the recovery, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested on July 23.