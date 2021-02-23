Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches Nephew Abhishek's Home Before CBI Lands To Probe Rujira

Ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team's arrival at Abhishek Banerjee's residence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited her nephew and TMC MP on Tuesday in Kolkata. This came ahead of CBI summoning Abhishek's wife Rujira with regards to a coal smuggling case and subsequently agreeing to record her statement at their house itself. The agency sleuths remained at the house for about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

On Monday, in her reply to CBI, Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula told CBI that she will be available to answer queries on Tuesday between 11 am to 3 pm, which the agency agreed to. Mamata Banerjee's unscheduled appearance has the effect of making clear her backing for her kin who have been one of the BJP's main targets on nepotism lines.

CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee's wife

In a massive development involving the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday summoned the wife of Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Narula, in connection with the high-profile coal smuggling scam. Arriving at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, the Kolkata CBI officers asked Banerjee's wife to join the probe. Notably, the summons came days after the central agency conducted raids across five locations in poll-bound West Bengal namely — Kolkata, Asansol, Raniganj, Bardhaman, and Purulia in connection with the case.

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP has been alleging that the money from coal sales is whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha member and the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been named as the main beneficiary of the scam by the saffron party.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Abhishek Banerjee called the summons a ploy to 'intimidate' them. "At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," he said. Rujira Narula has since written to the CBI asking them to record her statement at her home on Tuesday,

The BJP has been alleging that the Chief Minister is busy doing 'bhatija-kalyan' for her nephew, and referring to them as 'Pishi-Bhaipo' (aunt-nephew) in their political attacks.

