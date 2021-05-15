Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Brother Ashim Banerjee Succumbs To COVID-19 In Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim Banerjee passed away on Saturday succumbing to COVID-19. Kolkata's Medica Superspecialty Hospital Chairman Dr Alok Roy revealed that Banerjee had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Currently, West Bengal has 1,31,792 active cases, 9,50,017 recovered cases and 12,993 fatalities.

Bengal has registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin on Friday. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said. Of the 136 deaths, 67 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district accounted for 42 fatalities and Kolkata 34.

The five doctors who lost their lives are well-known pathologist Dr Subir Kumar Dutta (90), renowned physician from Barasat, Dr Utpal Sengupta (in his 70s), surgeon Dr Satish Ghata (late 70s), Dr Sandipan Mandal (37) of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, and gynaecologist Dr Dilip Chakraborty. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease. Roy, who is the saffron party's vice president, is currently undergoing home isolation, sources in the health department said.