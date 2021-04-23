Bengal Coal Scam: CBI Summons Prime Accused Vinay Mishra On May 3 For Questioning

In a big development to the West Bengal coal smuggling case, the CBI on Friday issued summon to prime accused TMC leader Vinay Mishra, a day after he was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court. Vinay Mishra will have to appear before the agency on May 3 to join the interrogation on the multi-crore coal scam case.

He was granted bail in connection with the cattle smuggling case till May 3 on the condition that he appears before the CBI on the same date. Justice Subhasis Dasputa, hearing Mishra’s petition seeking to quash the proceedings against him, directed the TMC leader to be present before the CBI on May 3.

Vinay Mishra, an alleged close associate of Mamta Banarjee's nephew Abhishek Banarjee is an absconding accused in the contentious coal smuggling case that is being probed by two central agencies - Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI has already recorded statements of Abhishek Banarjee's wife and other relatives in the case.

The ED on Tuesday arrested Vinay Mishra's brother Bikas in connection with the coal smuggling case. Bikas Mishra was arrested from Delhi after a brief interrogation. A designated court in Delhi later sent him to the ED custody for 6 days.

Arrest warrant issued against Vinay Mishra

Earlier, the CBI had issued an arrest warrant against Vinay Mishra in the case and a designated court in Kolkata issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. Vinay Mishra has been summoned by the central agencies multiple times to date but has failed to join the investigation in the cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.

The CBI had earlier carried out raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, including Mishra's premises. A lookout notice was also issued against Vinay Mishra and all the airports, ports and borders have been alerted regarding the same.

