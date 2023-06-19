Bengal: Complaints Of Physical Attack, Political Intimidation Flood 'Peace Room'

Hundreds of complaints of physical attack and political intimidation were received at the 'Peace Room' set up by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose inside the Raj Bhavan here, an official said.

The complaints include the one made by BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, who alleged a threat to his life, the official said on Sunday.

"The governor instantly took up Bista's case with the state election commissioner and the chief secretary. The SEC informed that the DM of Darjeeling has been instructed to take immediate action," the official said.

The 'Peace Room', which came about following Bose's recent visits to violence-hit areas in Bhangore and Canning in South 24 Parganas district, has turned out to be an effective grievance redressal platform for people, he said.

"Instant action has been taken by the Peace Room warriors who received the complaints, sorted it out and submitted it to the Governor, for appropriate action," an official statement said.