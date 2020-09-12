Congress Holds Pro-Rhea Chakraborty Rally In Kolkata; Whips Up Identity Card Politics

The West Bengal Congress on Saturday organised a rally in Kolkata backing Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput, as the party whips up identity politics in a state staring at Assembly polls next year.

This comes days after Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, invoked Rhea's "Bengalee Brahmin" identity and said justice to Sushant should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari. His statement came at the backdrop of the actor's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case earlier this week. Rhea has been remanded for 14-day judicial custody and her bail plea has been rejected twice. Her brother Showik is also jailed in Mumbai.

Rhea's father is a former military officer, served the nation. Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady, justice to actor sushant rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari.#SushantSinghRajputCase

Adhir Ranjan questions NCB

Chowdhury had on Thursday accused the BJP of exploiting Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and further alleged that the party is using the case for the upcoming Bihar elections. Rebuking the treatment being given to Rhea, the MP had questioned the crime of the actress and demanded a fair probe, adding that everyone in the country wants justice for Sushant.

"I've said earlier as well, the way Rhea's case is happening, I don't know when Sushant will get justice. BJP is exploiting the case. I want to ask BJP if they are using Sushant's case for the Bihar Election. We don't know the crime of Rhea yet. In Bihar, they are saying that justice has been served as Rhea is behind the bars. Did the people of Bihar want this? They want justice for Sushant. We want justice for Sushant. We need to know the exact crime done by Rhea. Not by media trial but by the court," said the senior Congress leader.

The Congress leader also questioned the NCB's role in the case, asking them why a death probe was being turned into a drug case. "First they said she (Rhea) abetted murder, now it is a drug case? In Bombay, a lot of artists are drug addicts. Put them in jail. Did the Narcotics bureau not know of this?" he asked.

Notably, the Sushant case has also gained wide political attention in Bihar, with BJP reportedly coming out with posters calling for 'Justice for SSR'. Surprisingly, Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has not raised the heat on the issue so far.

