Bengal Elections: Delegation Of TMC MPs To Meet EC Officials In Delhi On April 14

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament (MPs) will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. The delegation will have parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal, and Santanu Sen. They are scheduled to reach the Election Commission of India (ECI) office at 3.30 pm.

This came after EC had barred West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for a period of 24 hours t till 8 pm on April 13, following her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces.

After her ban ended on Tuesday evening Banerjee held a public rally in Barasat and challenged the BJP saying she is a street fighter and will defeat the BJP in the ongoing assembly election. Mamata Banerjee said, "They have crores of money and have come to elections. You have money, you have mediators, you have hotels, you have all agencies of India. But even then do you know why you will lose? Because I am a street fighter, I fight from the battleground. I do not fight by giving instructions from above."

"From Delhi to entire India, BJP is taking all institutions to ensure I am stopped, Bengal is being humiliated and captured. I say clearly, we will not allow Bengal to become Gujarat; Bengal can't become Gujarat. There is no benefit in stopping me. If I am attacked, I can attack in reply as well," she added.

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.