Bengal Elections: PM Modi And HM Shah Urge People To Vote In Large Numbers Today

As the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and urged everyone to cast their vote, especially the first-time voters.

He said, "We urge the voters to cast their votes in the fifth phase of elections in West Bengal today. Especially those who are voting for the first time, as they must exercise their right to vote."

à¦ªà¦¶à§à¦šà¦¿à¦®à¦¬à¦™à§à¦—à§‡ à¦†à¦œ à¦ªà¦žà§à¦šà¦® à¦¦à¦«à¦¾à¦° à¦¨à¦¿à¦°à§à¦¬à¦¾à¦šà¦¨à§‡ à¦­à§‹à¦Ÿà¦¦à¦¾à¦¤à¦¾à¦¦à§‡à¦° à¦¬à¦¿à¦ªà§à¦² à¦ªà¦°à¦¿à¦®à¦¾à¦£à§‡ à¦­à§‹à¦Ÿ à¦¦à§‡à¦¬à¦¾à¦° à¦†à¦¹à§à¦¬à¦¾à¦¨ à¦œà¦¾à¦¨à¦¾à¦‡à¥¤ à¦¬à¦¿à¦¶à§‡à¦·à¦¤ à¦ªà§à¦°à¦¥à¦® à¦¬à¦¾à¦° à¦¯à¦¾à¦°à¦¾ à¦­à§‹à¦Ÿ à¦¦à¦¿à¦šà§à¦›à§‡à¦¨, à¦¤à¦¾à¦à¦°à¦¾ à¦…à¦¬à¦¶à§à¦¯à¦‡ à¦­à§‹à¦Ÿà¦¾à¦§à¦¿à¦•à¦¾à¦° à¦ªà§à¦°à¦¯à¦¼à§‹à¦— à¦•à¦°à¦¬à§‡à¦¨à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

PM Modi also urged the voters of the by-elections in several parts of the country in huge numbers. He said, "There are by-polls taking place in different parts of the country. I urge voters in the seats polling today to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

à¦†à¦®à¦¿ à¦¬à¦¾à¦‚à¦²à¦¾à¦° à¦ªà¦žà§à¦šà¦® à¦¦à¦«à¦¾à¦° à¦¨à¦¿à¦°à§à¦¬à¦¾à¦šà¦¨à§‡ à¦¸à¦•à¦² à¦­à§‹à¦Ÿà¦¾à¦°à¦¦à§‡à¦° à¦†à¦¬à§‡à¦¦à¦¨ à¦•à¦°à¦›à¦¿ à¦¯à§‡ à¦†à¦ªà¦¨à¦¾à¦°à¦¾ à¦…à¦§à¦¿à¦• à¦¥à§‡à¦•à§‡ à¦…à¦§à¦¿à¦•à¦¤à¦° à¦¸à¦‚à¦–à§à¦¯à¦¾à¦¯à¦¼ à¦­à§‹à¦Ÿ à¦¦à¦¿à¦¨à¥¤



à¦†à¦ªà¦¨à¦¾à¦° à¦à¦•à¦Ÿà¦¿ à¦­à§‹à¦Ÿ à¦°à¦¾à¦œà§à¦¯à§‡à¦° à¦•à§ƒà¦·à¦•à¦¦à§‡à¦° à¦¤à¦¾à¦¦à§‡à¦° à¦…à¦§à¦¿à¦•à¦¾à¦°, à¦¯à§à¦¬à¦•à¦¦à§‡à¦° à¦°à§‹à¦œà¦—à¦¾à¦° à¦à¦¬à¦‚ à¦¬à¦¾à¦‚à¦²à¦¾à¦° à¦—à§Œà¦°à¦¬à¦•à§‡ à¦ªà§à¦¨à¦ƒà¦ªà§à¦°à¦¤à¦¿à¦·à§à¦ à¦¿à¦¤ à¦•à¦°à¦¤à§‡ à¦—à§à¦°à§à¦¤à§à¦¬à¦ªà§‚à¦°à§à¦£ à¦­à§‚à¦®à¦¿à¦•à¦¾ à¦ªà¦¾à¦²à¦¨ à¦•à¦°à¦¬à§‡à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the people of Bengal to vote in large numbers in the fifth phase of the assembly elections.

HM Shah said, "I appeal to all the voters of the fifth phase of Bengal to vote in maximum number. Your one vote will play an important role in restoring the rights of the poor and farmers in the state, employment to youth, and the pride of Bengal."

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 per cent. Apart from the fifth phase which is underway, West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.