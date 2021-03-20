Bengal Elections: Popular Bengali TV Actors Neel & Trina Bhattacharya Join TMC

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, Bengali television actors Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Bhattacharya on Saturday joined the TMC. Party Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee handed over the party flag to them at Trinamool Bhawan. Neel and Trina recently tied the knots.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, after the mass exodus witnessed in the last few months, welcomed new members to the party. Actors Saayoni Ghosh, June Malia, Sudeshna Roy, Manali De, and director Raj Chakraborty were some of the celebrities who entered politics with TMC.



35-year-old batsman Manoj Tiwari also joined Mamata's camp, and ahead of his political debut, Tiwary had tweeted a link to his political profile on Instagram, stating that “a new journey” will begin today. His Instagram bio reads as ‘Politician, AITMC'.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.