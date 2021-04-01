Suvendu Adhikari Calls Mamata Banerjee Traitor As WB's Nandigram Votes; Cites Rajiv Gandhi

As the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls gets underway, the focus is on the epicenter of the battle- Nandigram. After casting his vote, BJP candidate for Nandigram and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opponent Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday morning appealed to voters to come out and vote in large numbers.

Before casting his vote, Adhikari was quoted saying, "Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development."

After casting his vote, Adhikari said, "I appeal to people to come out in large numbers to cast their vote as the whole country is looking at Nandigram. People are waiting to see if the development of politics of appeasement will win here." READ | 'Will dig out old cases against Suvendu': Mamata's open warning ahead of Nandigram battle

Responding to Mamata's accusation of betrayal, Adhikari said, "Nobody knew Mamata Banerjee. Rajiv Gandhi had given her an identity. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had protected her. She was the one who first betrayed Rajiv Gandhi by breaking out from Congress and then betrayed Vajpayee Ji by leaving NDA. She is a traitor."

Calling WB CM 'aunty', he said, "She should stop personally attacking the PM. Please have some patience. She is 66 years old now, an aunty (a reference he has occasionally made to attack Mamata for the legroom she has provided to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee), she should calm down."

West Bengal Assembly polls phase 2

In Phase-2 of West Bengal elections, 30 seats spread across East Medinipur (9 seats), West Medinipur (9 seats), Bankura (8 seats) and South Parganas (4 seats) will see 191 candidates in the poll fray including 19 women. 75 lakh voters will cast their votes in 10,620 booths where 651 companies of Central forces have been deployed for security. Voting began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: ANI/PTI)