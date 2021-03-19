Bengal Elections: Suvendu's Brother Dibyendu Adhikari To Meet BJP Top Brass

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's father confirmed that he is willing to join the BJP to support his son, his brother, Dibyendu Adhikari has claimed that he has received an invitation from the saffron party to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he has not accepted the invitation yet, said sources. As per reports, Dibyendu is likely to meet the BJP top brass in the national capital. However, he has chosen to remain tight-lipped about his final decision.

While speaking to ANI, Dibyendu said, "Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest from Nandigram is purely emotional. I believe people would choose the right person. Everyone in Nandigram has faith in Suvendu. Election Commission must probe the communal card being played in this peace-loving area."

"It's difficult to explain that I'm with TMC. I've not been allowed to party programs for 4-5 months. TMC district chief says that I'm being called to each party event. That's a lie. Technically, I am in TMC but my elder brother Suvendu has joined BJP," he added.

Suvendu Adhikari's inclusion in BJP

Suvendu Adhikari, who had resigned from the West Bengal Cabinet on November 27, 2020, also resigned from the primary membership of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Though the ex-Nandigram MLA had submitted a letter resigning as the MLA on December 16, 2020, it was not accepted as no date was specified. On December 21, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted his resignation after the latter personally deposed before him.

Apart from Adhikari, former MLAs Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu, and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19. BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB Assembly election buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have predicted that the party will win more than 200 seats in the WB polls

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is pitted against Mamata Banerjee who decided not to contest from her bastion Bhawanipore.

(With Agency Inputs)