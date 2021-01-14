Bengal Elections: TMC Compares Size Of PM Modi & Swami Vivekananda's Posters; Slams BJP

As the poll campaign intensifies in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool has once again attacked the BJP over Swami Vivekananda. Sharing a picture wherein a big banner of PM Modi is placed alongside a small poster of Swami Vivekananda on the side of a road, Trinamool has said that the saffron party continues to insult Bengalis. This comes days after CM Mamata Banerjee's party slammed BJP chief JP Nadda over 15th-century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

The saffron party, with an aim to present themselves close to Bengali culture, has been seen enjoying folk music, savouring Bengali cuisine and praising revered Bengali personalities during the campaign. However, the TMC has been prompt to point out any mistakes by the saffron party - which has placed itself as the major Opposition in West Bengal ahead of polls.

The Trinamool in a tweet said, "They started from breaking the statue of Vidyasagar. Then they insulted Gurudeb Rabindranath and Lord Birsa Munda. And now Swami Vivekananda. This shows that BJP will not hesitate before humiliating the culture of Bengal and disrespect these great Bhumiputras."



READ | TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee makes shocking 'Saffron Rapist' remark; outraged BJP lashes out

READ | BJP accuses Mamata's Trinamool of removing saffron party's flag ahead of Nadda's roadshow

Ahead of ex-BJP chief Amit Shah's visit to Bolpur, hoardings with his picture of Rabindranath Tagore in the same frame caused outrage and TMC accused the BJP of insulting Gurudeb. Moreover, when Nadda visited Bengal, TMC targeted the BJP chief over his statement on Rabindranath Tagore. Trinamool claimed that Nadda said that Tagore was born in Vishwa Bharti. Terming it as 'lie' and 'false information', Trinamool taunted Nadda by saying that 'foreigners' should learn about the history of Bengal, they also shared a screenshot of BJP's Twitter handle saying the same. Similarly, BJP leaders in Bengal garlanded wrong Birsa Munda statue on his birth anniversary. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a massive controversy had broken out after Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue was vandalised in a college ahead of Amit Shah's visit.

READ | TMC Counters Nadda's Visit With Actor Soham's Rally; Big Row Over Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

READ | 'Bengalis Will Take Up Arms Against Outsiders': TMC's Sukhendu Roy Warns BJP In Bengal