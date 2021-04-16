Bengal Elections To Safeguard Dignity Of Women & Matua Community: Mamata Banerjee

On April 16, at Nadia (West Bengal), ahead of the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed masses and asserted that the ongoing assembly elections around the state are intended to safeguard dignity and respect of women and that of Matua community.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal while addressing the gathering said, "I urge the people in the remaining phases to vote for Trinamool Congress so that Bengal can remain in Bengal. This election is to safeguard the dignity and respect of women. This election is to protect Bengal's respect. This election is to safeguard the Bengali language, protect the Matua community and save West Bengal's name."

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) she urged the voters to cast vote for TMC and drive out 'hooligans' of BJP. Mamata Banerjee spoke of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pertaining to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She further added that people must not waste their votes because once Shah introduces NRC he would drive the people to the detention camps in Assam.

"You already know that they (BJP) have sent 14 lakh Bengalis in detention camps. From April 8, they (BJP) have started issuing notices for detention camps. We (TMC) will not let NRC be implemented in this State. We will not function on Delhi's instructions," she said,

Mamata Banerjee asserted more than once that TMC will form the next government in the State. Disparaging BJP, she said that she would drive the 'goondabaaz, dangabaaz' out of West Bengal.

"If they (BJP) remain in the State, they will snatch the dignity of every person , they will raise gas prices to Rs. 5000. People would not be able to survive,"she added.

COVID-19 surge due to BJP goons: Mamata Banerjee

Taking a dig at Prime Minister, holding him responsible for degrading the COVID-19 situation in the country, the TMC Chief Minister asked, "When COVID-19 cases were low, PM Modi could have given vaccinations to everyone. Why did he not do it? Today COVID-19 cases are on the rise because of him, and bahiragoto (outsiders) goons are entering the State bringing COVID-19. They are spreading the virus and fleeing."

Mamata while addressing the gathering declared that she would ask the Election Commission to bar such goons from the State. She also urged people to cast their votes while wearing masks.

Fifth Phase of State Assembly Elections

Polling for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on Saturday. A total of 45 constituencies across six districts- Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman will go up for polls. About 39 women amongst 319 candidates are in the fray ahead of fifth phase. Several Indo-Tibetan Police troops have been deployed in participating constituencies

(With inputs from ANI)